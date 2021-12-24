Experts warn of risk of low-temperature burns

Low-temperature burns are not uncommon in winter, as people are likely to use electric heaters, hot-water bags and other appliances.

With the arrival of a strong cold front in Shanghai, local doctors are alerting the public about low-temperature burns due to improper heating.

"Though such burns usually result in minor injuries, they can cause deep-tissue necrosis and long-term ulcers if not treated in time," said Dr Dai Junlai, director of Shanghai Ren'ai Hospital's dermatology department.

Low-temperature burns come from long-time contact with medium-temperature heat sources (44-50 degrees Celsius), which causes a progressive injury from the cuticular layer to the corium layer and subcutaneous tissues. Dai said winter is the peak time for low-temperature burns.

"One early symptom of low-temperature burns is a small blister, which people may ignore."

Experts said the elderly and children are at higher risk of low-temperature burns.