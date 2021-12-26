COVID-19 in Shanghai: 18 new imported cases

They are all Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, seven patients were discharged upon recovery and two imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

The city reported 18 imported COVID-19 cases on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in the Republic of Guinea who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on December 17 via France.

The second patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the United States who arrived at the local airport on December 20.

The third and fourth patients, Chinese studying in the US, the fifth and sixth patients, Chinese visiting relatives in the US, the seventh patient, a Chinese traveling in the US and the eighth patient, a Chinese living in the US, arrived at the local airport on December 21 on the same flight.

The ninth patient, a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom, and the 10th patient, a Chinese working in Serbia, arrived at the local airport on December 21 on the same flight via Germany.

The 11th patient is a Chinese working in Hungary who arrived at the local airport on the same flight on December 11 via Austria.

The 12th and 13th patients, Chinese working in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, arrived at the local airport on the same flight on December 21 via France.

The 14th patient is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on December 21.

The 15th patient is a Chinese working in Ethiopia who arrived at the local airport on December 21.

The 16th patient is a Chinese working in Israel who arrived at the local airport on December 22.

The 17th patient is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on December 22.

The 18th patient is a Chinese working in Papua New Guinea who arrived at the local airport on December 22 via Australia.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 325 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, seven patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,649 imported cases, 2,506 have been discharged upon recovery and 143 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 388 local cases, 375 have been discharged upon recovery. Six are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while two asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.