Donation of classic auto has Auto Museum in top gear

Ti Gong

The Shanghai Auto Museum received four classic automobiles from individuals and companies over the weekend.

They will enrich the Jiading District museum's collections and promote auto culture.

The four cars donated are a 1990 Benz 260E, a 1993 Cadillac Fleetwood, a 2001 Buick GS and a 2008 MG7.

The Cadillac Fleetwood is known as the "last American flagship car model," and was among the biggest sized imported cars in the 1990s in China.

Ti Gong

Donations extend the "life" of autos, enrich the museum's collection, ensure better preservation of classic cars and allow more people to appreciate and experience auto history, culture and art value, the museum operator said.

The museum has established a professional team for the maintenance and repair work of vintage cars.

It takes up to a whole year for the repair work of a vintage car, said Hu Huigang, who heads the team. He was honored the title of the 2021 "Jiading Craftsman."

"The work involves refined techniques and knowledge in diverse areas," he said. "It is like repairing cultural relics. It is important to restore the original appearance of vintage cars based on what they looked when they just rolled off the production line."