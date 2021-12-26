News / Metro

Extended New Year celebrations at historical mansions

A New Year celebration was launched at a downtown historical neighborhood in Shanghai over the weekend with art installations and free exhibitions.
Ti Gong

Visitors to the Sinan Mansions for the festival season.

A New Year celebration was launched at a downtown historical neighborhood in Shanghai over the weekend with art installations and free exhibitions.

The Sinan Mansions, the only wholly preserved historical garden villa complex in downtown, has initiated its annual New Year season through February 28, 2022.

The celebration themed on "Love tiger, Love together" is open to the public free with exhibitions, street performances and various celebrations for the New Year and Spring Festival of the Year of the Tiger, which falls on February 1.

An iconic New Year Tree, an art installation composed of 365 gold and silver phoenix trees was unveiled over the weekend with artificial snowfall to mark the beginning of the seasonal celebration.

An exhibition of modern Chinese ink paintings was launched at the Sinan Time Zone, a popular art gallery at one of the historical mansions. Two young female artists created 39 paintings of mountains, rivers and birds as well as calligraphy works to showcase the beauty of traditional Chinese paintings.

Visitors are invited to send a postcard to their loved ones during the Sinan Love Letter campaign. Each visitor to the mansions will receive a postcard which can be delivered free at a decorated mailbox.

The mansions include more than 50 historic villas in various styles in Huangpu District. Many were former residences of celebrities such as poet Liu Yazi (1887-1958) and Peking Opera master Mei Lanfang (1894-1961). Some have been converted into hotels, cafés, restaurants and shops.

Ti Gong

Visitors pose with New Year decorations at the Sinan Mansions.

Ti Gong

A shop window display makes an ideal background.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Huangpu
Sinan Mansions
