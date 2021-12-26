News / Metro

Shanghai longing for global professionals more than ever

Yang Jian
  18:18 UTC+8, 2021-12-26       0
Professionals in electronic information, automobiles, high-end equipment, advanced materials, life and health and fashionable consumer goods will be in demand next year.
Ti Gong

The Talent Service Innovation Forum is held online and offline in Changning District on Sunday.

Professionals in electronic information, automobiles, high-end equipment, advanced materials, life and health and fashionable consumer goods will become the most sought after by local companies in 2022, according to a survey released on Sunday.

The 2021 Shanghai Talent Shortage Index Report, jointly released by the city's talent office and economy and information technology commission, analyzes supply and demand of local employers and top professionals, such as overseas returnees and those with doctor decrees.

The report was unveiled at the Talent Service Innovation Forum in Changning District on Sunday. It was part of a serial event of the Shanghai's Global Talent Innovation and Entrepreneurship Summit.

"Shanghai is longing for global professionals more than ever," Hu Wenrong, director of the organization department of Shanghai, told the opening ceremony.

The meet the demands of employers, a government-sponsored talent recruitment platform was released at the forum. The online platform developed by the talent office of Changning is now open free to companies and professionals.

Talent agents and communities will be developed on the platform to help match up companies and top professionals, said Zhang Yuan, director of the Changning human resources and social security bureau.

The government will release the latest talent policies on the platform. Recruitment information, salon, training, forum and services will also be available.

The official platform is expected to reduce the recruitment circle by two thirds, recruitment costs by half and labor costs by a third for companies, according to the bureau.

Changning aims to attract top professionals from across the world to tap the development of the Hongqiao International Open Hub. A human resources alliance has been established by Changning along with Shanghai's Jiading District and Kunshan, Taicang, Xiangcheng and Suzhou Industry Park in neighboring Jiangsu Province.

The district government has spent 170 million yuan (US$26.7 million) on housing subsidies to benefit over 12,000 specialists in the district. Fourteen talent apartment projects with some 1,900 apartments have been built in Changning. Another 5,300 apartments are being built in the Hongqiao area to accommodate more professionals.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Changning
Hongqiao
Follow Us

