Get set for a cold Monday with the temperature at minus 6 degrees

The year's coldest day will fall on Monday, with a low of minus 6 degrees Celsius in some areas of Shanghai, local weather authorities predict.

Imaginechina

Monday's low will fluctuate around -3 degrees in the downtown, while highs around 4 degrees.

China's National Meteorological Center issued the first yellow cold alert at 10am on Sunday since the warning measures were established in 2013. It stated that the mercury in most parts of the country's south will only rise slowly, with continuous cloudy days and little sunshine under the influence of residual forces of the cold front.

The daily average temperature in Shanghai, central and eastern Zhejiang Province, central and western Jiangsu Province and other southern places is about 5 degrees lower than the same period in previous years, said the center.

The city's weather bureau issued the lowest-level yellow low-temperature alert on Saturday afternoon, and it remains in place.

Students could be free from their uniforms if the cold persists, as the city's educational authorities have asked local schools to be fully prepared for the frigid weather.

Some schools have informed students to wear their own warm clothes, like ski jackets or down coats, to replace uniforms, and reminded their parents to prepare in advance.

Also, some schools, such as Wuning Road Primary School in downtown Putuo District have managed their lunch delivering time, and put an insulation layer on top of the meal box, to ensure the students can enjoy warm meals during the freezing days.

The mercury is forecast to warm up from Wednesday with high rising to more than10 degrees and lows around 3 degrees.