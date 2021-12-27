COVID-19 in Shanghai: 11 new imported patients

They are Chinese returning from Argentina, Panama, the Republic of Congo, Mali, Ethiopia, Ghana, the UK and the US. Meanwhile, six patients were discharged upon recovery.

The city reported 11 imported COVID-19 cases on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese living in Argentina who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on December 20.

The second patient, a Chinese traveling in Panama, and the third patient, a Chinese working in the Republic of Congo, arrived at the local airport on the same flight on December 21 via France.

The fourth patient, a Chinese working in Mali, and the fifth patient, a Chinese working in Ethiopia, arrived at the local airport on the same flight on December 21 from Ethiopia.

The sixth patient is a Chinese working in Ghana who arrived at the local airport on December 21.

The seventh and eighth patients are Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on the same flight on December 22 via Denmark.



The ninth patient is a Chinese living in the United States who arrived at the local airport on December 23.

The 10th patient is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on December 24.



The 11th patient is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on December 24.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 234 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

So far, of all the 2,660 imported cases, 2,511 have been discharged upon recovery and 149 are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 388 local cases, 376 have been discharged upon recovery. Five are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while two asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.