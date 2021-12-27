News / Metro

Officials increase check-ups on seniors living alone and disadvantaged children

  16:37 UTC+8, 2021-12-27
Shanghai's civil affairs authorities have initiated an emergency system amid the frigid weather to ensure the city's elderly residents and children get through the cold safely.
Workers at a senior home in Chongming District check a water pipe.

Shanghai's civil affairs authorities have initiated an emergency system amid the frigid weather to ensure the city's elderly residents and children get through the cold snap safely.

Visits to check up on seniors living alone in communities have risen and the supply of food, clothing and quilts has been increased at senior homes, according to the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau.

Senior homes have been ordered to keep heaters on at all times and eliminate safety hazards.

For disadvantaged children and orphans, visits to their homes to check on their well-being have been stepped up as well.

Children found to have absent or improper guardianship will be placed into designated shelters immediately and provided with good care.

Staffers at a senior home in Chongming District check water pipes.

