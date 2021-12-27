China leads in providing food security for citizens: report

According to the 10th Global Food Security Index, China's progress has been spectacular, with its growth rate over the past ten years ranking second worldwide.

China continues to make progress in terms of food quality and safety, a recent report revealed.

The 10th Global Food Security Index, released by Economist Impact and Corteva Agriscience, ranks China 34th out of 113 countries, and 6th in the Asia-Pacific region, just below Japan, Singapore, New Zealand, Australia and South Korea.

According to the report, China has performed well in a variety of categories, such as the proportion of the population above the global poverty line, market access and agricultural financial services, and agricultural research and development.

China's progress has been spectacular compared with other nations, with its growth rate over the past 10 years ranking second worldwide. The results speak to the country's complete victory in poverty eradication, according to Zheng Ziqin, China president of Corteva Agriscience.

The world is paying more and more attention to the health, safety and sustainable production of food. Especially in the wake of COVID-19, global agriculture is accelerating its transformation to crop management and digitization so as to steadily improve food supply capacity and promote the sustainable development of agriculture.

Currently, China's agriculture is on board with these future trends, and the combination of digitization and mechanization will create a new paradigm for China's future agriculture.

Meanwhile, the proportion of China's population involved in agriculture is declining, and the lack of both labor force and modern agricultural professionals is becoming more and more serious. This is also accelerating the demand for the development of digital agriculture and smart agriculture.

"Agricultural digitization is the trend. China has the world's leading Internet network, and advanced technologies including 5G, big data, and artificial intelligence are becoming popular," Zheng said, giving examples of near-future applications such as the agricultural Internet of Things.

He pointed out that these technological developments also contribute to the country's carbon peak and carbon neutrality goals.