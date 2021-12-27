Craft expo goes online to showcase traditional skills

Many skill masters from China's ethnic minority groups will showcase their traditional techniques at the annual craft expo which is being held online through January 15.

Ti Gong

Many skill masters from China's minority ethnic groups will showcase traditional techniques at the annual Shanghai International Hobby Craft Expo, which is being held online through January 15.

Traditional techniques such as embroidery, paper making, and bamboo weaving will be on display free of charge at www.shihc-expo.com, the website of the 7th Shanghai International Hobby Craft Expo.

The expo has invited practitioners of listed cultural traditions from multiple ethnic groups, mostly from China's remote mountainous regions.

Visitors can learn the history and watch the performances of the traditional skills such as tie-dyed clothes of the Bai ethnic group, iron lanterns from Hebei Province, and Tibetan incense from the autonomous region on the "digital map" section of the online event.

Guests can also attend online training classes on the "cloud exhibition" section given by many traditional skill masters.

Ti Gong

The event aims to promote these excellent skills and protect them from vanishing over time, according to the Shanghai Public Art Cooperation Center, one of the organizers of the event.

To attract local middle school and college students, these traditional skills have been taught in 50 free classes during the expo.

China has set up hundreds of traditional skills workshops in its impoverished mountain regions to help bolster employment and income among residents. A "cultural poverty alleviation campaign" has helped many artisans work at home with their traditional techniques.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many women made embroidery at home with their children at their sides, according to the center.

Shanghai's traditional skills, such as Shanghai-style paper-cutting and cheongsam making, will be highlighted along with several traditional skills of the Yangtze River Delta region.

The annual expo, initiated in 2015, has attracted tens of thousands of local visitors, especially families with children, and become a key cultural platform to promote cultural heritage.