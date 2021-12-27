News / Metro

City aims to promote development of social organizations

Hu Min
The strengthened support will cover financing and tax policies, services, government service procurement from social organizations, talent training, and awarding outstanding work.
Shanghai will strengthen cultivation and support for social organizations under a newly adopted blueprint on the development of organizations in the city.

The strengthened support will cover financing and tax policies, services, government service procurement from social organizations, talent training and awarding outstanding work, Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau said on Monday.

Under the development plan, social organization registration reform will be geared toward attracting more international social organizations to Shanghai, and the management system of organizations will be improved.

Supervision and management of social organizations will be enhanced with a rating evaluation system implemented. Crackdowns on illegal social organizations will be beefed up.

Shanghai has registered 17,287 social organizations so far.

In total, 33 illegal social organizations have been exposed and 22 have been dissolved.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
