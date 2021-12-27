News / Metro

First batch of Chilean cherries arrives in Shanghai

This year's first batch of cherries from Chile, transported by ship, arrived in Shanghai recently, local customs officers said on Monday.
After the essential quarantine and inspection, the cherries will hit the market across the country as soon as possible.

The total weight of this batch of cherries is more than 4,000 tons. The ship entered Yangshan Port, which was also the first batch of new season cherries imported through the Shanghai maritime port, according to the officers.

It is said that during next year's Spring Festival holidays, five more ships loaded with cherries and other fresh fruit will arrive in Shanghai.

Customs officers check the imported cherries from Chile.

