Shanghai-Shenzhen rail trip cut to less than 7 hours

Ti Gong

Shanghai residents will be able to reach Shenzhen within seven hours by high-speed trains from January 10 as the new seasonal railway schedule will be updated, China Railway Shanghai Group said on Monday.

Running time of the trains, G997 and G998, operating between Shanghai and Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong Province, will be reduced to six hours and 50 minutes.

Also, the running time from Shanghai to Taizhou and Wenzhou in neighboring Zhejiang Province will only be one hour and 51 minutes, and two hours and 34 minutes, respectively, down 59 minutes and 34 minutes, compared with the fastest running time before the schedule adjustment.

There will be many changes in travel time and other aspects on the railway routes from and to Shanghai.

Among them, the Hangzhou-Taizhou high-speed trains will run 35 two-way trains, and the Anjiu section of the Beijing-Hong Kong railway line will operate 24 two-way EMU trains for the first time.

The high-speed train, G7203, running between Suzhou and Shanghai, will be extended to depart from another Jiangsu Province city of Wuxi, benefiting passengers there to travel to Shanghai during the morning peak hours.

Tickets for some passenger trains operating in the new schedule will be on sale from today, according to railway officials.

Passengers and cargo owners can inquire about the changes, service and other information through the railway hotline 12306 and the official website – https://www.12306.cn/index/