News / Metro

'1921' begins long-term screening in Shanghai and Beijing

Xu Wei
  19:44 UTC+8, 2021-12-27       0
The film focuses on the year 1921 when the Communist Party of China was founded in Shanghai by a group of young people.
The historical epic film "1921" has begun its long-term screening at UME International Cineplex in Shanghai's Xintiandi area and Beijing's China Film International Cinema.

The film, co-directed by veteran filmmakers Huang Jianxin and Zheng Dasheng, focuses on the year 1921 when the Communist Party of China was founded in Shanghai by a group of young people.

It was chosen as the opening film of the 24th Shanghai International Film Festival in June, and has also received praise from many young people since its release on July 1.

Cheng Wu, a producer of the film, said that they hope that the long-term screening of the movie will provide generations of young people with an insight into the heroic moment in Chinese history and the Party members' spirit and devotion.

The screenings will also be included into a patriotic tour route of the Site of the First National Congress of the CPC, which is a stone's throw from the UME cinema. After visiting the site, people can watch the film.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Xintiandi
CPC
﻿
