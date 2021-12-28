COVID-19 in Shanghai: 8 new imported patients

They are Chinese returning from DR Congo, the US, the UAE and Canada. Meanwhile, nine patients were discharged upon recovery.

The city reported eight imported COVID-19 cases on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in DR Congo who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on December 21.

The second patient is a Chinese working in the United States who arrived at the local airport on December 21.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on December 22.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in the UAE who arrived at the local airport on December 13.

The fifth patient is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on December 23.

The sixth patient is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on December 24.

The seventh and eighth patients are Chinese living in Canada who arrived at the local airport on December 25.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 67 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, nine patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,668 imported cases, 2,519 have been discharged upon recovery and 149 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing tests.

Of all the 388 local cases, 377 have been discharged upon recovery. Four are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while two asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.