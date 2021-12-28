News / Metro

Digital medicine institute established to further medical research

The Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine announced to establish a digital medical institute in an effort to enhance the scientific innovation and industrialization of digital medical care as well as talent cultivation.

The new institute will carry out digital medical research, digital public health research, digital pharmaceutical research, medical transformations, and inspection and monitoring.

The purpose of digital medicine is to use digital high-tech solutions to improve health management, disease diagnosis and treatment ability.

The university will integrate its public health, basic medicine, clinical medicine, pharmacy, computers and artificial intelligence, systems biology, biological engineering and sociology departments within the new institute, officials said.

Dr Ning Guang, president of Ruijin Hospital, was named the director of the institute.

