Livestreamed flash mob promotes revolutionary base city

A livestreamed flash mob event to promote Linyi City in Shandong Province was held in Shanghai recently, with buildings on the Bund illuminated and revolutionary songs played.
Ti Gong

The name of Linyi City is shown on a building in Lujiazui across the Bund.

A livestreamed flash mob event to promote Linyi City of east China's Shandong Province was held in Shanghai recently.

The event, staged on the Bund, aimed to promote "red" culture and tourism resources of the historic city with buildings on the Bund illuminated and revolutionary songs played.

"It is a fresh way to promote 'red' culture and tourism resources, featuring a blend of the charm of Shanghai as a metropolis and the unique splendor of Linyi," said Gao Chao, director of the market promotion department of the Linyi City Administration of Culture and Tourism, which hosted the event.

Ti Gong

A rehearsal of the flash mob.

Demand for "red" tourism has seen an upgrade, shifting from single sightseeing relying on tour guide services to experiencing travel, the administration revealed.

A livestreaming of the flash mob event drew nearly 1 million clicks on nine platforms.

The administration invited Shanghai residents to visit the city when the COVID-19 pandemic wanes. The event was part of Linyi's promotion campaign in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Linyi is home to the Yimeng Mountain, which was a revolutionary base. The region served as an indestructible fortress during the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-45).

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
