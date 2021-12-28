News / Metro

New rating system for Shanghai's sports events

Ma Yue
  21:35 UTC+8, 2021-12-28       0
The Shanghai Sports Bureau has introduced a rating system to assess and classify the city's national and international sports events. The new system has set three levels – Premium, Hallmark and Developing Events.
The Shanghai Sports Bureau has introduced a rating system to assess and classify the city's national and international sports events. The new system has set three levels – Premium, Hallmark and Developing Events.

According to the bureau, organizers of 156 sports events have sent in applications to enter the system, of which 18 have been approved. Among them, the ATP 1000 Rolex Shanghai Masters, Shanghai Marathon, Formula One Chinese Grand Prix and golf's HSBC Champions have been rated as top-level Premium Events.

Ti Gong

Logos for the rated events

"The system aims to build a development path for Shanghai's sports events," said Luo Wenhua, vice director of the bureau.

"Sports events of varied levels will receive subsidies and promotion assistance from the sports authority. The system will help upgrade the authority's management ability," Luo added.

A group of experts, including researchers of the Shanghai Academy of Quality Management and professors of Shanghai University of Sport, have taken part in compiling the standards for the system.

A Premium Event should have been held in Shanghai for at least seven years. An international influence and an investment of no less than 20 million yuan (US$3.14 million) are the two other requirements.

Ti Gong

ATP 1000 Rolex Shanghai Masters

Ti Gong

Shanghai Marathon

For a Hallmark Event, the competition should have been held or planned to be held for no fewer than seven years. The sport should be influential and showcase Shanghai's vitality and spirit.

Seven sports events have been included in the first batch of Hallmark Events. They are: IAAF Diamond League Shanghai; Shanghai Trophy (speedskating and figure skating); Shanghai Global Champions Tour (equestrian); UCI Women's World Tour – Tour of Chongming Island; Shanghai Masters (snooker); Archery World Cup Shanghai; and Shanghai Half Marathon.

Ti Gong

Shanghai Trophy

Ti Gong

Shanghai Global Champions Tour

A Developing Event should have been held or planned to be held for no fewer than three years. It should have a certain scale, a steady amount of participants and developing potential.

Buick LPGA Shanghai; Head of Shanghai River Regatta; WDSF Grand Slam The Finals; Shanghai Elite 10K Race; Universities 100 Miles Relay; Shanghai Cup Chess Master Open; and Shanghai Coordinates City Orienteering Challenge are in the first batch of Developing Events.

Ti Gong

Head of Shanghai River Regatta

Ti Gong

Shanghai Coordinates City Orienteering Challenge

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Follow Us

