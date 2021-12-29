COVID-19 in Shanghai: 11 new imported cases reported

They are Chinese returning from Chile, Indonesia, the US and Canada. Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

The city reported 11 imported COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Chile who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on December 21.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Indonesia who arrived at the local airport on December 22.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on December 23.

The fourth patient, a Chinese working in the US, and the fifth patient, a Chinese studying in the US, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on December 24.

The sixth and seventh patients are Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the local airport on December 25 on the same flight.

The eighth and ninth patients, both Chinese studying in the US, the 10th patient, a Chinese traveling in the US, and the 11th patient, a Chinese visiting relatives in the US, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on December 26.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 257 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,679 imported cases, 2,523 have been discharged upon recovery and 156 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 388 local cases, 377 have been discharged upon recovery. Four are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while two asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.