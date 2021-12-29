Famous calligrapher celebrated at commemorative event

Hu Tiesheng's works reflect historic events spanning from the Nanchang Uprising and Autumn Harvest Uprising to the Long March and the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

Ti Gong

A commemorative event for famous calligrapher and seal carver Hu Tiesheng (1911-97) was held in Qingpu District on Tuesday with a set of 10 books featuring Hu's calligraphy and seal-carving works released.

Hu was a soldier in the Chinese Eighth Route Army under the leadership of the Communist Party of China in the fight against Japanese invasion.

Hu created 78 seals recording the life of Premier Zhou Enlai and long calligraphy rolls of the poems of Zhou, Marshal Zhu De, Dong Biwu and Shanghai's first mayor Chen Yi.

His works also include calligraphy of the poetry of literary giant Lu Xun with zhuanshu (seal script) and weishu (Wei script) to mark the 100th anniversary of Lu's birth and a zhuanshu roll of Chairman Mao's poems.

The commemorative event was held at Shanghai Fushouyuan Cemetery where Hu was interred.

The 10 books were compiled by the Shanghai Painting & Calligraphy Publishing House and Hu Tiesheng Art Research Institute. The compilation work took more than a year.

Hu's zhuanshu (seal script), kaishu (regular script) and xingshu (semi-cursive script) works are featured in these books.