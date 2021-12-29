50 social organizations honored in Shanghai

Fifty social organizations were honored by Shanghai's civil affairs authorities on Tuesday for their stellar role in the city's social and economic development.

The organizations include social groups, social service institutes and foundations, which cover a wide range of areas such as scientific research, social service, law, education, sports, culture, health and business service, the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau said during the awards ceremony on Tuesday.

They have made outstanding contributions in innovating social governance, improving services related to people's livelihood, promoting digital transformation, and boosting the city's soft power, the bureau noted.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange Foundation, the HouTian Disaster-Rescue Public Welfare Center, the Shanghai Commercial Association, the Shanghai East China Normal University Education Development Foundation, the Shanghai Association of Standardization, the Shanghai Food Safety Federation, and the Shanghai Sunshine Community-Youth Affairs Center were among those honored.

The campaign, launched in August, involved evaluation by experts and public voting.