News / Metro

50 social organizations honored in Shanghai

Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:17 UTC+8, 2021-12-29       0
Fifty social organizations were honored by Shanghai's civil affairs authorities on Tuesday for their stellar role in the city's social and economic development.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:17 UTC+8, 2021-12-29       0
50 social organizations honored in Shanghai

Officials of some of the social organizations honored.

Fifty social organizations were honored by Shanghai's civil affairs authorities for their stellar role in the city's social and economic development.

The organizations include social groups, social service institutes and foundations, which cover a wide range of areas such as scientific research, social service, law, education, sports, culture, health and business service, the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau said during the awards ceremony on Tuesday.

They have made outstanding contributions in innovating social governance, improving services related to people's livelihood, promoting digital transformation, and boosting the city's soft power, the bureau noted.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange Foundation, the HouTian Disaster-Rescue Public Welfare Center, the Shanghai Commercial Association, the Shanghai East China Normal University Education Development Foundation, the Shanghai Association of Standardization, the Shanghai Food Safety Federation, and the Shanghai Sunshine Community-Youth Affairs Center were among those honored.

The campaign, launched in August, involved evaluation by experts and public voting.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Shanghai Stock Exchange
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     