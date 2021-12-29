Vice Premier Hu calls for joint efforts to host a 'creative and influential' WorldSkills Competition

Officials stressed the significance of the 46th WorldSkills Competition in reinforcing China's status as an active player in the development of skilled talent.

Ti Gong

The 46th WorldSkills Competition Leading Group, led by Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, held its third plenary meeting recently.

Hu chaired the meeting and stressed that all parties should spare no effort in preparing for the event in order to achieve China's goal of hosting a "creative and influential" WorldSkills Competition and to ensure the event's success.

Hu pointed out that preparation is well under way with efforts from all parties.

He urged all parties to abide by the decisions of the State Council and highlight work priorities in the next stage, making early arrangements for major activities, such as the opening and closing ceremonies, and refining plans for the WorldSkills Conference and WorldSkills Expo.

The vice premier said the WorldSkills Museum should step up efforts to put together exhibits and plan its layout and other amenities with world-class standards.

Hu also called for careful work in the training of the Chinese delegation and their participation in the competition and the future development of skilled people. He said China aims to achieve success not only as an organizer of the event but also as a participant.

He particularly stressed the importance of meticulous efforts in organizing, promotion, security, supporting services, and pandemic prevention and control. Shanghai should take responsibility as the host city of the event, he added.

Li Qiang, Party Secretary of Shanghai and first deputy head of the 46th WorldSkills Competition Leading Group, said the city will go to all lengths to organize the competition while controlling the pandemic.

Li said Shanghai will refine its pandemic prevention and control plans while carrying out work to ensure all related facilities are ready on time with improved, detailed preparations via drills.

He stated that it will take the competition as an opportunity to improve the cultivation of skilled talent and facilitate international cooperation in the skills world.

Zhang Jinan, Minister of Human Resources and Social Security; Huai Jinpeng, Minister of Education; and Gong Zheng, Mayor of Shanghai, also attended the meeting.

The 46th WorldSkills Competition had been scheduled to take place on the Chinese mainland for the first time in September this year but was postponed to October 12-17 next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.