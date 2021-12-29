3M Company starts WorldSkills sponsorship by donating pandemic items

The 3M Company has supplied 560,000 KN95 facial masks and 2,000 packages of anti-pandemic items for next year's 46th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai.

Ti Gong

The WorldSkills Competition is known as the highest-level skills competition in the world and will be organized on the Chinese mainland for the first time. It had been scheduled for September this year but was postponed to October 12-17 next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With challenges brought by the epidemic that is affecting the whole world, Shanghai has worked out comprehensive plans for security and pandemic prevention and control. It has been seeking sponsors for pandemic prevention materials and got support from the multinational conglomerate corporation.

As a Gold Partner for WorldSkills Shanghai 2022 and a Global Partner for WorldSkills International, the 3M Company donated the materials to the WorldSkills Shanghai 2022 Executive Bureau at a ceremony on Tuesday.

"As a Gold Partner for the event, 3M is honored to protect participants from all over the world, with the power of technology, to shine on this important platform of WorldSkills Competition with their outstanding skills," said Yin Xiaomin, general manager of 3M China's personal protective equipment department.

The donation is the start of the sponsorship. The company will provide more items for the competition during the event.