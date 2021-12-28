News / Metro

2021: The year recounted and captured in photos

Jiang Xiaowei
Jiang Xiaowei
  22:54 UTC+8, 2021-12-29       0
Relive the year 2021 in a series of pictures by our photographer Jiang Xiaowei. The year, with all its twists and turns, is surely one to be remembered.
Jiang Xiaowei
Jiang Xiaowei
  22:54 UTC+8, 2021-12-29       0

January

2021: The year recounted and captured in photos
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Prevention and control workers disinfect themselves at the Zhaotong Road residential compound. The neighborhood was quarantined for two weeks after a COVID-19 case was reported in the neighborhood on January 21.

February

2021: The year recounted and captured in photos
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A "koi fish" balloon is seen in Yuyuan Garden Malls a few days before the Spring Festival. Chinese believe the koi fish can bring good luck for the new year.

March

2021: The year recounted and captured in photos
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Two expats receive their COVID-19 jabs at Tongren Hospital in Changning District. Shanghai started to vaccine foreigners on March 29.

April

2021: The year recounted and captured in photos
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Two workers place a logo marking the centennial of the founding of the Communist Party of China in front of the site where the first CPC National Congress was held in 1921.

May

2021: The year recounted and captured in photos
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Dancers prepare for the rehearsal of the opening ceremony performance of the 10th China Flower Expo on May 21.

June

2021: The year recounted and captured in photos
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A light show is staged along the Huangpu River to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China on June 22.

July

2021: The year recounted and captured in photos
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Residents of the historic Hengfengli neighborhood watch a live broadcast of a grand centennial celebration of the founding of the Communist Party of China on July 1.

August

2021: The year recounted and captured in photos
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

An aerial view of Lingang, part of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone. A science park in the coastal area is expected to be completed next year to attract top-notch scientists.

September

2021: The year recounted and captured in photos
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A woman fans her friend at the Yuanshen Sports Center in Pudong New Area on September 13. Shanghai evacuated more than 100,000 people from coastal areas when Typhoon Chanthu hit the city.

October

2021: The year recounted and captured in photos
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Fireworks boom in the background as visitors to Shanghai Disney Resort wait for their COVID-19 test on October 3. The entertainment park announced a lockdown that night and reopened after a two-day suspension.

November

November

3 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Yayoi Kusama's pumpkin is displayed at the 4th China International Import Expo. To further promote artwork trading and the return of cultural relics, this year's CIIE established a cultural section in the services trade exhibition area for the first time.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • Three Yayoi Kusama's pumpkin artworks in the 4th China International Import Expo. The debut of a specific display area of artworks and antiquities at the expo has triggered a lot of interest. It promises an art feast to the eyes with enduring appeal.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • Three Yayoi Kusama's pumpkin artworks in the 4th China International Import Expo. The debut of a specific display area of artworks and antiquities at the expo has triggered a lot of interest. It promises an art feast to the eyes with enduring appeal.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

December

2021: The year recounted and captured in photos
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Workers at Jing'an Temple Station of Metro Line 14. By the end of the year, the Shanghai Metro network will extend to 831 kilometers with 20 lines and 83 interchanging stations.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     