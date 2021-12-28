2021: The year recounted and captured in photos

January
Prevention and control workers disinfect themselves at the Zhaotong Road residential compound. The neighborhood was quarantined for two weeks after a COVID-19 case was reported in the neighborhood on January 21.
February
A "koi fish" balloon is seen in Yuyuan Garden Malls a few days before the Spring Festival. Chinese believe the koi fish can bring good luck for the new year.
March
Two expats receive their COVID-19 jabs at Tongren Hospital in Changning District. Shanghai started to vaccine foreigners on March 29.
April
Two workers place a logo marking the centennial of the founding of the Communist Party of China in front of the site where the first CPC National Congress was held in 1921.
May
Dancers prepare for the rehearsal of the opening ceremony performance of the 10th China Flower Expo on May 21.
June
A light show is staged along the Huangpu River to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China on June 22.
July
Residents of the historic Hengfengli neighborhood watch a live broadcast of a grand centennial celebration of the founding of the Communist Party of China on July 1.
August
An aerial view of Lingang, part of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone. A science park in the coastal area is expected to be completed next year to attract top-notch scientists.
September
A woman fans her friend at the Yuanshen Sports Center in Pudong New Area on September 13. Shanghai evacuated more than 100,000 people from coastal areas when Typhoon Chanthu hit the city.
October
Fireworks boom in the background as visitors to Shanghai Disney Resort wait for their COVID-19 test on October 3. The entertainment park announced a lockdown that night and reopened after a two-day suspension.
November
Yayoi Kusama's pumpkin is displayed at the 4th China International Import Expo. To further promote artwork trading and the return of cultural relics, this year's CIIE established a cultural section in the services trade exhibition area for the first time.
Three Yayoi Kusama's pumpkin artworks in the 4th China International Import Expo. The debut of a specific display area of artworks and antiquities at the expo has triggered a lot of interest. It promises an art feast to the eyes with enduring appeal.
December
Workers at Jing'an Temple Station of Metro Line 14. By the end of the year, the Shanghai Metro network will extend to 831 kilometers with 20 lines and 83 interchanging stations.
