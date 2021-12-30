Finger reconstructed after being stripped to the bone in accident

In marathon Shanghai surgery, 19-year-old woman regains some use of middle finger "degloved" of skin, nerves, blood vessels and muscles.

A 19-year-old woman has regained the function of a finger stripped to the bone in an accident thanks to intricate reconstruction surgery at Shanghai 6th People's Hospital.

The woman's left middle finger's skin, nerves, blood vessels and muscles were all stripped away when a ring was forcibly pulled from the finger.



With a strong will to regain the finger's full functions, the woman was transferred for surgery from Wuhan, Hubei Province, to Shanghai.

Diagnosing the woman as suffering from a degloving injury, which is like removing the glove from a hand, Dr Zhou Zhengbing from Shanghai 6th People's Hospital's orthopedics department said "the entire finger's skin and soft tissues were stripped."



"Rebuilding a 7-centimeter finger is a complicated process. We should not only consider its outlook but also the blood supply, nerves and muscles," Zhou said.

In surgery lasting 13 hours, doctors took skin from the woman's own right toe to cover the finger, as only skin on the toes is similar to that on the fingers. And skin was taken from her belly to cover the toe.

Three tiny arteries were reconnected to restore blood supply to nerves and skin.



The woman has been able to move the injured finger since the operation and will undergo further rehabilitation to improve its function, doctors said.

Shanghai 6th People's Hospital carried out a world-first reconnection of severed limbs in 1963 and its surgical expertise has been continually developing.



"We are now able to conduct transplant and connection surgery on blood vessels of only 0.2 millimeters in diameter," said Dr Zhang Changqing, the hospital's vice president.

"With economic development, there are fewer occupational injuries, but more traffic accidents and those like this woman's. All patients want to retain the limb and its function," Zhang said.

"Each surgery matters much to the patient's happiness and life quality, which are also the engines pushing medical improvements and our quest for better skills."

Ti Gong