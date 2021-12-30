News / Metro

Finger reconstructed after being stripped to the bone in accident

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:21 UTC+8, 2021-12-30       0
In marathon Shanghai surgery, 19-year-old woman regains some use of middle finger "degloved" of skin, nerves, blood vessels and muscles.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:21 UTC+8, 2021-12-30       0

A 19-year-old woman has regained the function of a finger stripped to the bone in an accident thanks to intricate reconstruction surgery at Shanghai 6th People's Hospital.

The woman's left middle finger's skin, nerves, blood vessels and muscles were all stripped away when a ring was forcibly pulled from the finger.

With a strong will to regain the finger's full functions, the woman was transferred for surgery from Wuhan, Hubei Province, to Shanghai.

Diagnosing the woman as suffering from a degloving injury, which is like removing the glove from a hand, Dr Zhou Zhengbing from Shanghai 6th People's Hospital's orthopedics department said "the entire finger's skin and soft tissues were stripped."

"Rebuilding a 7-centimeter finger is a complicated process. We should not only consider its outlook but also the blood supply, nerves and muscles," Zhou said.

In surgery lasting 13 hours, doctors took skin from the woman's own right toe to cover the finger, as only skin on the toes is similar to that on the fingers. And skin was taken from her belly to cover the toe.

Three tiny arteries were reconnected to restore blood supply to nerves and skin.

The woman has been able to move the injured finger since the operation and will undergo further rehabilitation to improve its function, doctors said.

Shanghai 6th People's Hospital carried out a world-first reconnection of severed limbs in 1963 and its surgical expertise has been continually developing.

"We are now able to conduct transplant and connection surgery on blood vessels of only 0.2 millimeters in diameter," said Dr Zhang Changqing, the hospital's vice president.

"With economic development, there are fewer occupational injuries, but more traffic accidents and those like this woman's. All patients want to retain the limb and its function," Zhang said.

"Each surgery matters much to the patient's happiness and life quality, which are also the engines pushing medical improvements and our quest for better skills."

Finger reconstructed after being stripped to the bone in accident
Ti Gong

Doctors perform surgery to rebuild the woman's finger.

Finger reconstructed after being stripped to the bone in accident
Ti Gong

The repaired finger after surgery.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     