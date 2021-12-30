'Get a boost shot,' calls Shanghai health center

They're free for all local residents aged over 18 years who have been fully vaccinated for more than six months.

Shanghai Health Promotion Center is reminding local residents to take booster shots in time for better protection against COVID-19.

The center said vaccination is an important measure to guard against the possibility of critical infection.

All people aged over 18 years who have been fully vaccinated for over six months can undergo booster shots, the center said. The booster shots are free.

Officials said people can apply for booster shots through Jiankangyun or Suishenban apps or WeChat mini programs to check vaccination locations and make appointments.

"The system will show the previous vaccine types people have received and provide information on vaccination sites with the same ones," the center said.

If the previous vaccination was not conducted in Shanghai, people should bring their ID cards and vaccination certificates from other provinces to local sites.