Cosmetics sector to get group standard on carbon neutral plants

  18:26 UTC+8, 2021-12-30       0
A group standard on carbon neutral plants in China's cosmetics industry is being drafted, which will cover areas such as power generation, architecture and water treatment.
A group standard on carbon neutral plants in China's cosmetics industry is being drafted.

The first of its kind, it will cover areas such as power generation, architecture and water treatment, and it is being drafted by industry associations and cosmetics companies in the country.

This was revealed on Wednesday when construction of the first carbon neutral plant in Shanghai's suburban Songjiang District kicked off. The schedule for the standard was not announced.

With a total investment of nearly 300 million yuan (US$47 million), the carbon neutral plant and scientific research center of Shanghai cosmetics brand Forest Cabin covers 45,000 square meters and is scheduled to go into operation by the end of 2023.

Ti Gong

An artist's rendering of the carbon neutral plant.

With the target of zero carbon dioxide emissions, a carbon neutral energy efficiency platform will be established and green power facilities will be applied at the plant, satisfying nearly 80 percent of electricity demand of manufacturing, research and development.

The plant will use solar panels and reclaimed water treatment facilities, and it will be open to consumers, enabling them to learn the process of green manufacturing.

The goal is a modern cosmetics scientific research and manufacturing base which is digital, carbon neutral and high-tech.

The leading zero carbon manufacturing base is located in Xinqiao Town, an important part of the G60 High-Tech Corridor.

A green public welfare project is also being conducted by Forest Cabin, which increases the income of farmers in the low-lying areas of the Yangtze River by helping them plant camellia trees as materials used in the company's skincare products.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
