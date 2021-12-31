COVID-19 in Shanghai: 9 new imported cases

They are a French native and eight Chinese returning from the US, Canada, Gabon and Mexico. Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery.

The city reported nine imported COVID-19 cases on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on December 26.

The second patient, a Chinese working in Canada, and the third patient, a Chinese studying in Canada, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on December 26.

The fourth patient is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the local airport on December 27.

The fifth patient is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on December 27.

The sixth patient, a French native, the seventh and eighth patients, Chinese working in Gabon, arrived at the local airport on December 27 on the same flight via France.

The ninth patient is a Chinese working in Mexico who arrived at the local airport on December 28.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 202 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,705 imported cases, 2,531 have been discharged upon recovery and 174 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 388 local cases, 378 have been discharged upon recovery. Three are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.



No suspected local cases were reported, while three asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.