New Year's Eve party brings joy to the Bund

BFC's festive season celebrations will feature an outdoor bazaar and ice-skating performances.

A New Year's Eve party titled "Time of Joy" will be held at the Bund Finance Center from 6pm to 10pm on Friday.

Rink on the Bund will present two ice-skating performances while musical performances will bring the festive ambiance to its climax.



The party will launch BFC's New Year celebrations planned for subsequent weeks.

From Saturday to Monday, the mall's outdoor bazaar on Fengjing Road will feature 110 vendors selling flavored food and drink and offering interactive cultural events.

