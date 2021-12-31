Six key themes for 2021 through a photographer's lens

Shanghai Daily photographer Wang Rongjiang chooses six key words to summarize his "views" of the city this year. So what are your key words for the past year?

Centennial

As 2021 marked the centennial of the founding of the Communist Party of China, the site where the first CPC National Congress was held in 1921 became a popular destination for tourists in the past year.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Vaccination

The Shanghai government went all out in the past year to encourage residents to receive COVID-19 vaccines. The city administered over 47 million COVID-19 vaccine shots, and 21.62 million people had been fully vaccinated by early December. Booster shots are now being rolled out.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Community

The local government has set out to make Shanghai a more livable city, aiming to build a "15-Minute Community Life Circle" for every resident.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Space

Space science was one of this year's most frequently discussed topics, from Elon Musk's SpaceX to China's first female astronaut.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Bye-bye

Due to urban construction, we said good-bye to some popular venues in 2021, including Fuchun Xiaolong, a traditional dumpling shop on Yuyuan Road, and a second-hand bookstore near Fudan University.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Flowers

Flowers have brought beauty, love and warmth to our life.



Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

