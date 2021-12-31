News / Metro

Watch the New Year sunrise 'live' at world landmarks

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  22:14 UTC+8, 2021-12-31       0
SMG's 24-hour "Chasing Light" broadcast follows the first beam of New Year sunrise light as it hits locations in 60 cities across the world.
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  22:14 UTC+8, 2021-12-31       0

Shanghai Media Group's streaming platform Knews will launch a 24-hour live broadcast program "Chasing Light" at 11pm on Friday.

The program will display the first beam of New Year sunrise light at landmark resorts in 60 cities worldwide.

Audience also will have a chance to see amazing space sunrise scenes.

The program will give a fashionable interpretation of traditional Chinese culture and art, and review the most heart-warming news stories of the year.

An online charity bazaar will also be hosted to help children in need.

Chinese soprano Huang Ying will sing the famous song "I Love You, China," accompanied by traditional instruments. Cultural celebrities will also be invited to share the fun of food and art with audiences.

Watch the New Year sunrise 'live' at world landmarks

An online charity bazaar will be hosted to help children in need.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     