Watch the New Year sunrise 'live' at world landmarks

Shanghai Media Group's streaming platform Knews will launch a 24-hour live broadcast program "Chasing Light" at 11pm on Friday.

The program will display the first beam of New Year sunrise light at landmark resorts in 60 cities worldwide.

Audience also will have a chance to see amazing space sunrise scenes.



The program will give a fashionable interpretation of traditional Chinese culture and art, and review the most heart-warming news stories of the year.

An online charity bazaar will also be hosted to help children in need.

Chinese soprano Huang Ying will sing the famous song "I Love You, China," accompanied by traditional instruments. Cultural celebrities will also be invited to share the fun of food and art with audiences.