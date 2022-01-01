News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 10 new imported cases

  08:33 UTC+8, 2022-01-01
The city reported 10 imported COVID-19 cases on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first two patients are Chinese living in Canada who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on December 24.

The third patient, a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom, the fourth patient, a Chinese working in Serbia, and the fifth patient, a Chinese working in Brazil, arrived at the local airport on December 25 on the same flight via Switzerland.

The sixth patient is a Chinese studying in the Netherlands who arrived at the local airport on December 28.

The seventh patient is a Chinese working in Spain who arrived at the local airport on December 28.

The eighth patient, a Chinese studying in Canada, the ninth patient, a Chinese visiting relatives in Canada, and the 10th patient, a Chinese working in the United States, arrived at the local airport on December 29 on the same flight via Canada.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 203 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, six patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,715 imported cases, 2,536 have been discharged upon recovery and 179 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing tests.

Of all the 388 local cases, 379 have been discharged upon recovery. Two are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while three asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
