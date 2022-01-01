Unexpected monkey around in city streets

If you see a monkey on Shanghai's streets, don't panic. The unexpected guest has been spotted in at least Songjiang, Minhang, Jiading and Qingpu districts in recent days.

Monkey, you are wanted!

The unexpected guest has been spotted in at least Songjiang, Minhang, Jiading and Qingpu districts in recent days, and is still at large.

On Tuesday, the animal which seems to be a Macaca mulatta, was seen taking a stroll in Songjiang University Town.

It "checked garbage sorting performance" at the disposal site of Shanghai International Studies University and also paid a visit to Donghua University and Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts.

Security guards of Shanghai International Studies University made a patrol immediately, but failed to catch it.

They checked surveillance camera footage and found it left the dormitory area of the university around 5pm.

On Thursday morning, the monkey was spotted again, this time, in Hongqiao area.

It was seen moving fast on Shenchang Road and Shaohong Road and even climbed glass fences agilely.

It visited several residential complexes in the area.

"We drove a car following the 'unexpected guest' and tried to catch it with string bag," said Huang Jiajian, an official of Xinhong Subdistrict. "But all efforts failed."

"It is highly vigilant and fierce."

Officials lost its track after it jumped into a large green space near Shenhong and Shengui roads.

Staffers did not give up and made a blanket search for half an hour, but did not see the creature again.

It has been spotted by quite a number of residents so far, with one said to feed a banana to it.

The Urban Management Center of Xinhong Subdistrict said officials had received calls from residents who had seen the creature on Jinshajiang Road W. in Jiading District and Zhuguang Road in Qingpu District on Thursday and Friday.

Due to the widespread area of sightings it is still unknown if it is the same monkey.

Where it has come from also remains a mystery.

Officials are still tracking the monkey. Please call 12345, a 24-hour government-run, public-service hotline, if you see it.