COVID-19 in Shanghai: 18 new imported cases

The city reported 18 imported COVID-19 cases on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Canada who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on December 25.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Cote d'Ivoire who arrived at the local airport on December 28 via Ethiopia.

The third and fourth patients are Chinese working in Nigeria who arrived at the local airport on December 28 on the same flight via Germany.

The fifth to seventh patients are Chinese relatives living in Ukraine who arrived at the local airport on December 15 via Germany.

The eighth patient is a Chinese working in the Democratic Republic of the Congo who arrived at the local airport on December 28 via Ethiopia.

The ninth patient is a Chinese working in Spain who arrived at the local airport on December 28.

The tenth patient, a Chinese visiting relatives in the United States, arrived at the local airport on December 29 via Canada on the same flight with the 11th patient, a Chinese studying in Canada, the 12th and 13th patients, Chinese traveling in Canada, the 14th patient, a Chinese visiting relatives in Canada, on board.

The 15th patient is a Chinese traveling in Ukraine who arrived at the local airport on December 29 via Germany.

The 16th patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on December 30.

The 17th patient, a Chinese studying in Canada, and the 18th patient, a Chinese visiting relatives in Canada, arrived at the local airport on December 31 on the same flight.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 259 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

One imported asymptomatic infection was reported on Saturday. The patient, a Chinese living in Canada, arrived at the local airport on December 12. One close contact has been put under quarantine and observation. The places the patient visited have been disinfected.

Meanwhile, 11 patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,733 imported cases, 2,547 have been discharged upon recovery and 186 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing tests.

Of all the 388 local cases, 380 have been discharged upon recovery. One is being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while four asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.