COVID-19 in Shanghai: 26 imported cases, 1 local asymptomatic infection

The city reported 26 imported COVID-19 cases and one local asymptomatic infection on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

The first imported patient is a Chinese working in Cote d'Ivoire who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on December 27.

The second and third patients, Chinese working in Ethiopia, the fourth patient, a Chinese traveling in Ethiopia, the fifth patient, a Chinese working in Uganda, and the sixth and seventh patients, Chinese working in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, arrived at the local airport on December 28 on the same flight via Ethiopia.

The eighth patient is a Chinese living in Spain who arrived at the local airport on December 28.



The ninth patient, a Chinese working in Georgia, and the 10th patient, a Chinese working in Serbia, arrived at the local airport on December 28 on the same flight via the Netherlands.

The 11th patient, a Chinese living in Canada, the 12th patient, a Chinese traveling in Canada, the 13th patient, a Chinese working in Canada, and the 14th patient, a Chinese visiting relatives in Canada, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on December 29.

The 15th patient is a Chinese studying in Australia who arrived at the local airport on December 29.



The 16th patient, a Chinese studying in Denmark, and the 17th patient, a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom, arrived at the local airport on December 29 on the same flight via Denmark.

The 18th to 20th patients, Chinese studying in the United States, and the 21th patient, a Chinese visiting relatives in the US, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on December 30.

The 22th patient, a Chinese working in the US, the 23th patient, a Chinese studying in the US, and the 24th patient, a Chinese visiting relatives in the US, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on December 30.

The 25th patient is a Chinese studying in the UK who arrived at the local airport on December 31.

The 26th patient is a Chinese working in Russia who arrived at the local airport on December 31.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 330 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, seven patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,759 imported cases, 2,554 have been discharged upon recovery and 205 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

The new local asymptomatic case is a close contact of three imported patients confirmed on January 1. The case tested positive during quarantine. Five close contacts have been put under quarantine and observation. The places the patient visited have been disinfected.

Of all the 388 local cases, 380 have been discharged upon recovery. One is being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while five asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.