New platforms make health education easy and interesting

Talk shows, cartoons, livestreaming event, dramas, videos and social media have become major means and platforms for Shanghai's health authorities to promote health knowledge.

Why do doctors cover the patient undergoing an operation in green cloth while only leaving a hole for surgery? Is circumcision necessary for each boy? Why does a newborn baby's skin become yellow?

Questions like these and similar ones on other issues of concern are being answered in a variety of ways and through simple words by local health authorities.

Talk shows, cartoons, livestreaming events, dramas, videos and social media have become major means and platforms for Shanghai's health authorities, hospitals and medical professionals to promote health knowledge and clear misunderstandings and rumors pertaining to health care.

A cartoon telling children and parents how to prevent and control myopia won a top prize at a recent national health education competition, where 19 works from Shanghai were honored.

The cartoon, developed by Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital of Fudan University, promotes knowledge about myopia through dinosaurs and uses vivid and simple words to tell children what kinds of habits are risky factors for myopia and how to protect their eyes.

Medical staff also turned the cartoon into a drama to be played in schools and kindergartens while promoting health education in educational institutions.

Many doctors and nurses have also become wanghong, or Internet celebrity, through a talk show competition.

The final broadcast on Shanghai TV station and online platforms over the weekend attracted more than 500,000 viewers.

"It is the first medical staff talk show launched in the nation. It is a very good measure to promote complicated medical knowledge through such a simple and interesting way and encourages more professionals to get involved in health education," said Wang Tong from the Shanghai Health Commission, organizer of the talk show.

The Shanghai Health Commission has included the participation and performance in health education into medical staff's professional evaluation system.