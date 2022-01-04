Center manages to reduce radiation times for patients with prostate cancer

The Shanghai Proton and Heavy Ion Center uses cutting-edge proton and heavy ion beams to target and kill cancerous tissue without harming healthy tissues and cells.

The number of times a patient undergoes radiation therapy for prostate cancer has been reduced from 23 to 24 times to the current 12 to 16 times at the Shanghai Proton and Heavy Ion Center, greatly benefiting patients.

The center announced it treated 1,021 patients last year, setting a new annual record, it announced on Tuesday.

The center, which uses cutting-edge proton and heavy ion beams to target and kill cancerous tissue without harming healthy tissues and cells, is the first facility of its kind in China and the third in the world.

Its treatment numbers have risen quickly since its opened six years ago. Now it mainly targets brain, lung, liver, prostate, pancreas and nasopharynx cancers.

During clinical practice, the center has been improving its capability and regulating performance. Its clinical guidance has been adopted as a national instruction.

Doctors have also streamlined the treatment process, improved radiation accuracy and reduced radiation times while ensuring the treatment effect.

In addition to prostate cancer, the radiation time for patients with lung, liver and pancreas cancers has also been halved through technical innovation, the hospital said.