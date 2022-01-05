News / Metro

Police: Urban firework ban continues this year

Firework and firecracker use is prohibited in the area within the Outer Ring Road and certain other locations in Shanghai, police said.
Ti Gong

Police officers seize illegally traded fireworks and firecrackers in Chongming District.

Fireworks and firecrackers will continue to be banned in the area within the Outer Ring Road this year, Shanghai police said on Wednesday.

Only nine shops and companies in districts in suburban areas have been authorized to legally sell fireworks and firecrackers, and the list is yet to be confirmed, police said.

The urban firework ban in Shanghai was first introduced in 2016 to ensure public safety and reduce air pollution, especially during the Spring Festival, a time in which setting off fireworks is a tradition for Chinese people.

In the area outside the Outer Ring Road, there are also certain places where fireworks and firecrackers are not allowed to be used, such as historical sites, traffic junctions, shopping malls, public cultural facilities, hospitals, schools and kindergartens, and nursing homes.

Organizers of large-scale firework shows must obtain a permit from authorities.

The use of fireworks and firecrackers will be temporarily prohibited in the entire city during episodes of heavy pollution.

Police said they have been severely cracking down on the illegal trade of fireworks and firecrackers since the end of last year.

In one case, police in Chongming District arrested three people and seized over 1,000 boxes of fireworks and firecrackers from both Chongming and Qidong city in Jiangsu Province.

The selling, storage and transporting of fireworks and firecrackers are prohibited in areas where their use is banned. Citizens can report offenders by calling 110 or 12350.

