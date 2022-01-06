News / Metro

Orphaned son who helped reunite others finds his own lost family

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  18:17 UTC+8, 2022-01-06       0
Wang Jinhu has reconnected with his mother and siblings in Shanghai after looking for them for 31 years.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  18:17 UTC+8, 2022-01-06       0
Orphaned son who helped reunite others finds his own lost family
Chen Huizhi / SHINE

Police in Jiading District hand over to Wang Jinhu (middle) and his mother certificates of the results of biological examinations for them on Thursday.

Wang Jinhu, a 59-year-old resident of Luoyang city in central China's Henan Province, visited Shanghai last June to reunite one of his fellow residents with a lost family connection in Jiading District.

But the visit was bittersweet because he returned home filled with deeper sorrow in his heart.

Wang was among the hundreds of children born to families in Jiading around 1960 who were sent away by parents who couldn't afford to feed them due to economic difficulties.

Since 2009, he has been leading the effort to reunite orphans from this part of China who now live in Luoyang with their original families.

Having helped reunite 16 families over the years, Wang was not able to find his own lost family, but he never lost hope and he has now been vindicated.

With the help of police in Jiading District, Wang finally found his lost family at the end of last month and was reunited with his mother and siblings on Thursday after looking for them for 31 years.

Wang was the third adoptee of his foster parents. His mother was in charge of finding homes for orphans like him at that time, and had adopted two children before him.

"She decided to adopt me as well when she found that I would stop crying whenever she had me in her arms," Wang said.

He learned of his adoption history some decades ago and started to travel to Jiading in 2009 with rough information that indicated he probably was born there.

In the past decade, police nationwide have gradually stepped up their efforts to reunite people with their lost families. Wang left his blood sample for the fourth time with police in Jiading District in June last year.

"I believe that if it's our destiny to reunite with each other, it will happen sooner or later," he said.

This time, Wang's blood sample was matched against records not only in Shanghai but also in neighboring Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces.

Jiading police got the information on December 23 that a man who lives in Kunshan city, Jiangsu, was probably a relative of Wang's. This man then told the police that his family lived in the Huating area of Jiading.

Police officers at Huating Police Station and local volunteers who help people reunite with their lost families got into contact with the family immediately.

The eldest woman in the family, surnamed Qin, provided her blood sample to police and it was confirmed on December 30 that she was Wang's biological mother.

There was a lot of emotion when Wang finally met his mother on Thursday. Since she speaks only the local dialect, it was a bit hard for them to communicate, but Wang has learned to call his mother "Mom" in the dialect.

Wang said he has received a lot of congratulations from the people he has helped and those who are still looking for their lost families, and said he will continue to offer help to them.

"I want to tell those parents who sent their children away out of economic difficulties in those times that they need not have any concern about meeting them again," he said.

"Such children totally understand that it was the hardest decision one could ever make in life, and exactly for that reason they yearn to find their lost parents," he said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     