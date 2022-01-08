News / Metro

Rural school children access quality classes online

Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:21 UTC+8, 2022-01-08       0
An education public welfare program for children in China's remote rural areas is projected to bring changes to 90,000 countryside schools.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:21 UTC+8, 2022-01-08       0
Rural school children access quality classes online
Ti Gong

A volunteer teacher with children benefiting from the program.

An education public welfare program for children in China's remote rural areas is projected to bring changes to 90,000 countryside schools.

In China's Qingcheng County, Gansu Province, primary schools did not have English, fine arts and music classes. This all changed five years ago when the program was introduced, which brings these classes via broadcasts to local children, as well as online training for local teachers.

The program launched by Shanghai-based U-light, a public welfare foundation, with support from government authorities, companies and organizations started 10 years ago. The Internet-related facilities involved are distributed by the foundation.

Rural school children access quality classes online
Ti Gong

An online course is delivered.

Rural school children access quality classes online
Ti Gong

The blackboard is now a screen.

"English, fine arts and music classes were rare at primary schools in villages in China's remote areas," said Lu Zhifeng, former deputy director of the Qingcheng County Education Bureau.

"Under the program, children in villages get in touch with classes simultaneously with those in cities. Online training on psychology education was held for local teachers."

Now, all primary schools in the county have been covered by the program, and the model has been introduced into Jingyuan County in Gansu, Daozhen County in Guizhou, Xiangxi Village in Jiangxi and Xiaoyan Town in Hubei.

In total the program has been introduced into 16 provinces, benefiting more than 40,000 students and more than 1,000 teachers so far.

It has more than 300 volunteer teachers, and Jiang Haining is among them.

Jiang applied to be a volunteer in 2015.

Rural school children access quality classes online
Ti Gong

Students play games with a volunteer teacher.

"I have strong sense of fulfillment as my students were enrolled by the best local middle schools, and my family and friends have also joined in the charity course under my encouragement," she said.

"I have deep bond with these children," she added. In addition to online courses, she also visited them.

Shanghai Hanting Public Welfare Foundation has provided financial support to 31 primary schools since 2016, and it has teamed up with the program.

"Short-term volunteer teachers at village schools is not a good choice because teachers change frequently and the knowledge local children take is intermittent," said He Bingying, director general of the foundation.

"Good teacher and class resources are introduced to rural areas via technology in this program, which can be a standard and long-term."

The program aims to promote countryside education system, release a rural area Internet education standard, and bring equal and quality education to 90,000 primary schools in China's countryside as the ultimate goal.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     