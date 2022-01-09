News / Metro

Cold front on the way, with zero degrees expected on Wednesday

The first cold front of the New Year will affect Shanghai this week, with temperatures plummeting to zero degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning in the downtown.
The cold air coming from northern China will start to influence Shanghai from Monday night with showers and wind, according to the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau.

The temperatures from Monday to Friday are likely to be under 10 degrees, ranging between zero and 9 degrees.

Wednesday is forecast to see the lowest temperature at zero degrees.

Short-term showers will affect some areas of the city on Sunday with the mercury ranging from 4 degrees to 9 degrees.

Low pressure and weak winds on Sunday night and Monday daytime will make it hard for pollutants to dissipate, so the city will be affected by a slight haze.

