Characters at Shanghai Disneyland dress in hanfu to celebrate New Year

Ti Gong

Disney characters dressed in Traditional Chinese hanfu attire to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival have become a trending topic on social media.

As the Year of the Tiger draws near, Shanghai Disney Resort has revealed an array of dazzling décor, fun festivities, fabulous merchandise, and new Spring Festival-themed entertainment.

Where it really excites is its festively-dressed Disney friends. Led by Tigger, they will present a special runway show on January 15.

What's more, it has sparked heated debates about hanfu elements in their new look with comments like "LinaBell is dressed in a Tang-style (AD 618-907) u-neck short coat," "StellaLou fits so well in her new Ming-style (1368-1644) pleated skirt," and "Look! Our big boss Mickey's new outfit has very typical elements back to the Wei and Jin period (AD 220-420)."

Though some netizens criticized the new appearances as neither fish nor fowl, more accepted Disney's attempt to embrace Chinese culture. "My heart is melted by their new look! I love them so much, from those hanfu elements to their first-and-palm salute, a traditional Chinese greeting etiquette," said one Weibo user called Yijianjun, with 7.67 million followers.

Ti Gong

As with each year, the Garden of the Twelve Friends will transform into the annual New Year's Wishing Garden. This year, the garden will feature beautifully photogenic rows of lantern arches decorated with unique Tigger elements and auspicious Spring Festival details.

Guests are invited to meander through the arches and snap extra-special festive photos with friends and family. When they arrive at Tigger's zodiac mosaic, they will find it adorned with magnificent celebratory decorations to honor the Year of the Tiger.

They can also write down their wishes for the year ahead on special wishing cards, which they can then hang throughout the garden to usher in a year of good luck and fortune.

Ti Gong

Actually, throughout the entire Spring Festival season, the resort will immerse guests in a special celebration.

An auspicious atmosphere abundant with ornate décor and traditional designs augmented by fun Disney touches will welcome guests from the moment they begin their holiday adventure at Shanghai Disneyland.

As they embark on an unforgettable journey, spring couplets adorn the main archway with Chinese traditional tiger-head elements, offering well wishes and greetings of prosperity and fortune.

Shining Mickey- and oblong-shaped lanterns featuring tigers will light the way and reveal a Mickey Avenue drenched in stunning shades of red and gold. Plus, a new social wall near Il Paperino will offer an idyllic Lunar New Year photo backdrop for guests to pose in front of lucky Disney character-themed imagery.

Ti Gong

Guests can also enjoy for the first time at Shanghai Disneyland the authentic extravaganza that is the Lion Dance, a colorful tradition that brings good luck and prosperity in the year ahead, in the Gardens of Imagination from February 2 to 16.

Every morning during the festive period, the "Mickey Avenue Drum Ceremony" will fill each day with good fortune and happy wishes as Tigger, accompanied by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse and their friends, preside over the ceremony.

As each day draws to a close, the beautiful nighttime spectacular "ILLUMINATE! A Nighttime Celebration" will light up the sky and put a twinkle in guests' eyes. But the show doesn't stop there!

After the nightly display, a special show, "Our Families," will illuminate the Enchanted Storybook Castle just for the New Year. Plus, for a limited time only from January 31 to February 16, the resort will wish guests a wonderful upcoming year with the Chinese character for "tiger" majestically lit up in special fireworks amongst the stars.