News / Metro

Shanghai reports 1 imported asymptomatic case

Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  13:59 UTC+8, 2022-01-12       0
Health authorities have tracked down 37 close contacts of the positive case and they have been placed under medical observation.
Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  13:59 UTC+8, 2022-01-12       0

Shanghai reported an imported asymptomatic COVID-19 case on Tuesday, the city's Health Commission said on Wednesday.

The patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at Pudong International Airport on December 21. During the two-week quarantine, the patient tested negative for COVID-19 four times.

During the following seven-day self-health monitoring, the patient tested positive on the last day without showing symptoms.

Health authorities tracked down 37 close contacts who have been placed under medical observation.

The patient visited Wanchun Street in Jing'an District and a Cantonese-style restaurant on the B1 floor of the Jiuguang shopping center near Jing'an Temple.

A total of 4,852 people have been screened and all have tested negative. Another 568 environmental samples have been collected, among which 17 from the patient's residence were positive.

All the places the patient visited have since been disinfected.

Shanghai reported 20 imported COVID-19 cases, one imported asymptomatic case, and no new locally transmitted infections on Tuesday.

Authorities reiterated that during the self-health monitoring period, people are not allowed to take public transport, gather for meals or dine in restaurants, and participate in activities such as watching movies, exhibitions or meetings. Visits to indoor places such as cinemas, supermarkets, offices or KTV are also not permitted.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Pudong
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     