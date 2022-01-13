News / Metro

Shanghai unveils new measures to become top IPR global city

Shanghai is striving to become the world's top metropolis on intellectual property rights by 2035, releasing a set of new targets and measures on Thursday.
Shanghai is striving to become the world's top metropolis on intellectual property rights by 2035, releasing a set of new targets and measures on Thursday.

The targets include achieving 30 high-value patents per 10,000 people; 6,000 licenses of overseas patents; an increase of 1,400 applications for trademarks on the Madrid System, and 450,000 annual copyright registrations.

The Madrid System is a convenient and cost-effective solution for registering and managing trademarks worldwide.

As of last September, the city topped in China for the number of high-quality patents with 826,000, an increase of 17.5 percent year on year.

"Shanghai will pay more attention to high-quality IPR protection and development in the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025)," said Chen Qun, deputy mayor of the city.

The new targets and measures were made based on national strategies and Shanghai's situation, to further improve the use of high-quality IP on innovative development, according to Chen.

It means making the patent-intensive industries account for 19 percent of GDP, and achieving more import and export trade and inventory financing on IPR.

The innovative development needs a sound business environment that requires institutional support and legal safeguards for IPR protection.

"The city has already formed an IPR protection system and is striving to make it better," said Rui Wenbiao, director of the Shanghai Intellectual Property Bureau.

For example, the Pudong New Area passed special laws last year, specifying the punishment for violators of regulations on the protection of geographical labeling IPR, underscoring the city's commitment to enhancing its business environment.

Offenders face fines of up to 250,000 yuan (US$39,275), or up to five times the illegal operational income from a violation which exceeds 50,000 yuan.

In addition, an IP court was set up in Shanghai in 2015.

"Shanghai has made the protection of IPR a priority, putting in place strict judicial and administrative measures, and forming the 'Shanghai experience,'" Rui added.

Also, the city will improve relevant services for improving the construction of the IPR system, such as establishing and improving the service platform for IPR protection, operation, information and transaction.

As the end of 2020, the city recorded 60 patents per 10,000 population (compared with 28.89 in 2015), while by last September, the average number of high-value patents reached 33.2 for every 10,000 people, top in the country, according to the Shanghai Intellectual Property Bureau.

Copyrights among high-tech industries such as bio-medicine, integrated circuits and artificial intelligence are still hot topics, which will be strongly promoted in key areas in Shanghai like the Lingang Special Area, Zhangjiang and the Hongqiao hub.

