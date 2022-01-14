Chongming to become world-class ecological island within 15 years

News / Metro

Li Xinran
  21:05 UTC+8, 2022-01-14
Extensive strategy aims to build a bridgehead for green ecology and create a harmonious coexistence between man and nature.
Ti Gong

The G20 Garden is a legacy of the 10th China Flower Expo held in Chongming last year.

Shanghai has outlined a plan for the development of Chongming in the next 15 years as a world-class ecological island contributing to China's program for "harmonious coexistence between man and nature."

The plan demonstrates latest achievements from "joint efforts for great protection" of the Yangtze River Economic Belt and aims to explore a new way to realize the value of ecological products.

Ti Gong

The Dongping National Forest Park in Chongming

It is proposed that by 2035, a world-class Chongming ecological island will be built into a "bridgehead" of green ecology, a "pioneer area" of green production, a "demonstration place" for green life, a national brand for ecological civilization, a benchmark for green development of the Yangtze River and a model for happy lives.

A "Chinese model" for the harmonious coexistence of man and nature, Chongming will become an important window to highlight China as an important participant, contributor and leader in the development of global ecological civilization, according to the plan.

Ti Gong

The Dongtan Birds National Nature Reserve

Ten key indicators will be introduced to mark Chongming's future development, according to the plan.

They include the quality of ground water and soil, carbon emissions, the number of waterfowl species accounting for more than 1 percent of the global population, the number of flagship species of aquatic organisms in the Yangtze River Estuary, the annual growth rate of the total value of ecological products (GEP) and the proportion of added value from tertiary industry in GDP.

Hence, Chongming will further develop ecological resources, build beautiful rivers and lakes, conserve ecologically fertile soil, cultivate high-quality forests, purify the air, guard the habitat paradise of wild animals, weave the ecological monitoring network, strive for excellence for a long time, and provide the most powerful ecological base for the development of world-class ecological islands.

Ti Gong

An artist's rendition of the Lingang-Changxing Science and Technology Park

To highlight the status and influence of Chongming as a national ecological civilization, the island district will improve capacities of local nature reserves, launch popular science education programs, strengthen coordination of regional ecological environmental management, and deepen international ecological exchanges and cooperation to build it a highland for ecological scientific research.

In many fields such as energy, industry, construction and transportation, Chongming will step up efforts to explore the achievement paths toward "carbon neutrality."

For instance, it will accelerate the development of renewable energy, build an efficient and low-carbon energy network, promote energy conservation and carbon reduction in the industrial system, explore the application of low-carbon technologies, and realize the green transformation of development.

Ti Gong

Chongming Island is a popular destination for green travel.

Moreover, it will advocate a green lifestyle, build a resource-saving society, and promote green buildings and green travel. It aims to take the lead in establishing and improving the economic system of green and low-carbon circular development, and explore a high-quality development road that takes into account socio-economic development and greenhouse gas control.

On the other hand, Chongming will continue to expand new green agriculture, build a platform for agricultural science and innovation, strengthen agricultural brands, and refine digital agriculture.

Ti Gong

Chongming will continue to expand new green agriculture.

It will also create a new and dynamic wellness destination, providing specialized medical rehabilitation services, improved elderly care and wellness services. It will also try its best to make the ecological island an important node for the integration of wellness services in the Yangtze River Delta region.

In addition, it will develop new ecological cultural tourism and run international and domestic brand sports events.

