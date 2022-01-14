News / Metro

Eye in the sky for best view of quarry hotel

Visitors to a Songjiang-based theme park can now enjoy a bird's eye view of Sheshan Town's unique five-star hotel which was built inside a former quarry.
A Ferris wheel opens to public on Saturday in Songjiang-based theme park - Wonderland Area.

Visitors to a Songjiang-based theme park can now enjoy a bird's eye view of Sheshan Town's unique five-star hotel which was built inside a former quarry.

A new Ferris wheel located in theme park, Wonderland Area, is adjacent to the InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland.

The hotel, constructed in the now water filled pit, has become a tourism landmark since it opened at the end of 2018.

The Ferris wheel is about 48 meters high with 26 passenger capsules. All the capsules are painted in different lovely macaron colors, with each able to carry four people.

Passengers will be able to see the whole of the hotel during their 11-minute tour turn.

There are also four "hidden capsules" in faint yellow with glass floors.

The Ferris wheel is open from 10am to 6pm. People can used their park tickets for a ride on the wheel.

The ticket fee for Wonderland Area is 130 yuan (US$ 20.48) per adult and 65 yuan for per child.

There are also other entertainment facilities in the theme park, such as a glass sky-walk.

Leyoushanghai

The Wonderland Area.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun

Songjiang
Songjiang
Follow Us

