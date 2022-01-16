News / Metro

Going to school transforms life of little Velo

Hu Min
Hu Min
  12:27 UTC+8, 2022-01-16       0
When 7-year-old Velo drove his electric wheelchair into school, he drew the attention of classmates.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  12:27 UTC+8, 2022-01-16       0
Going to school transforms life of little Velo
Ti Gong

Velo at school.

Going to school transforms life of little Velo
Ti Gong

Velo in class.

When 7-year-old Velo drove his electric wheelchair into school, he drew the attention of classmates.

"What's this? It is so cool" they said, as they gathered around him.

"It is Transformers," Velo answered.

Velo, or Zou Weiluo, is a student of Shanghai Huangpu Luwan No.1 Central Primary School.

He was diagnosed with the genetic disease spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) when he was several months old. Children born with the disease don't have a prognosis for a long life.

Doctors said he could not survive three years.

But he now seven years old, under the good care of his family and enrolled at school.

Going to school transforms life of little Velo
Ti Gong

Velo is wrapped up against the cold in a fun outfit.

Going to school transforms life of little Velo
Ti Gong

Velo studies.

It was by no means easy for Velo to enrol.

He could only move his fingers and part of his elbow.

But it was his wish to go to school like other children.

He never went to kindergarten, and longed to gain knowledge and make friends at school.

"We should not deprive any child the chance of going to school," said Xu Rongjin, the schoolmaster.

Zhang Ying, Velo's mother, said "the family had many concerns."

It is difficult for Velo to write, but he kept practising.

He was enrolled in September.

The school made a specially designed timetable for Velo and arranges half day classes for him.

It is the most joyful thing for the boy to learn with other children.

Going to school transforms life of little Velo
Ti Gong

Velo at school.

Although it is difficult for him to make any motion, he tries hard to raise a hand to answer questions.

He has refused his mother's help and tries to accomplish things independently.

Velo won the respect and praise of other children with his act. They view him as good friend.

He became accustomed to his school life gradually.

Zhang accompanies him all the time at school.

"I asked him to live long, and we will attend the national college entrance examination together after 10-plus years," said Zhang. "We cherish the school life."

The diagnosis result was a heavy blow, and his family cherishes the present life very much.

Life education started early in the family.

Zhang told her two children, Velo and her daughter, that death is quite a normal thing, the same as a leaf falling one day.

"For a family foreseeing future, we hope he is happy all the time despite the length of life," said Zhang.

Velo wants to live, walk and jump like others.

At the living room of the family, there is a photo taken in 2015. The family of four crosses the finish line together hand in hand when Velo's father participated in a triathlon.

"We will move forward together hand in hand all the time," Zhang said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Huangpu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     