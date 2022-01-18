News / Metro

Annual agricultural fair harvesting online

It's the first time the fair is taking place online due to recent COVID-19 outbreaks in Shanghai and other parts of China.
An annual agricultural fair kicked off in Shanghai on Tuesday, providing abundant supplies for local residents' Spring Festival preparations, the local agricultural commission said.

It's the first time the fair is taking place online due to recent COVID-19 outbreaks in Shanghai and other parts of China.

The weeklong fair, which runs until January 25, features about 190 companies and farmers and more than 300 agricultural products, including high-quality rice, vegetables, nuts and fruits.

The fair can be accessed through Shanghai's online agricultural product service platform, "yumizhixiang" (or "land of fish and rice"). Residents can search "Fish and Rice Country" on WeChat or download the "Fish and Rice Country" app to purchase products, many of which are discounted.

Ti Gong

The one-week fair runs until January 25.

As one of locals' favorite Spring Festival fruits, superior strawberries and Qingpu Baihe strawberries are available at the fair.

Products at the fair come from all over China – such as walnuts from Yunnan Province, jujube from the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and preserved meat from Guangdong Province – and are delivered to customers' front doors.

Fresh flowers and 10 local suburban tour lines are also available on the platform.

Ti Gong

The agricultural fair includes discounted local strawberries.

Ti Gong

Fresh flowers are also available on the the platform.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Follow Us

