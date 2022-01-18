Call for longer paid maternity leave in city

Companies should receive government subsidies or maternity insurance to disburse to female employees during maternity leave, local political advisers proposed on Tuesday.

Government subsidies or maternity insurance should go to enterprises, especially micro, small and medium-size companies, to disburse to female employees during maternity leave, which has been extended to two months, local political advisers proposed on Tuesday to the annual session.

Last May, China announced that married couples may have up to three children to promote long-term, balanced population growth. Since then, several regions in the country have extended maternity leave by at least 30 days to encourage child-rearing, including Shanghai, which now provides 60 days of maternity leave.

During maternity leave, mothers' wages must still be paid by their employers, which can be a great burden to small businesses.

Led by Cao Yanchun, deputy dean of Shanghai Maritime University's School of Law, the proposal suggests that measures can be taken in the Pudong New Area on a trial basis to relieve the economic burden on companies and balance the interests of both the companies and women's employment.

"Since this requires legislation and the city's congress is able to make laws specific to the Pudong New Area, it may be quicker and more convenient for Pudong to have a trial run and later expand that to other districts," Cao said.

According to the proposal, maternity-leave wages can be covered by maternity insurance or government subsidies. Government can reward companies that employ women of childbearing age or those having children in various ways such as tax breaks and subsidies.

"Nursing leave" for fathers to take care of their families, now only a total of 10 days, should also be extended, according to the proposal, outlining that part of female employees' maternity leave could be reduced and given to husbands.