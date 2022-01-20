New session of Shanghai People's Congress opens

The sixth session of the 15th Shanghai People's Congress, the city's legislature, started on Thursday.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dong Jun / SHINE

The sixth session of the 15th Shanghai People's Congress (SPC) opened on Thursday.

The opening plenary heard the government's work report for the past year presented by Shanghai mayor Gong Zheng.

The SPC is the city's legislature.

Apart from the government work report, the legislators will also hear and deliberate on the work reports of the standing committee of the SPC, the Shanghai High People's Court and the Shanghai People's Procuratorate.

Reports on implementation of the city's budget in 2021 and economic and social development plans will be deliberated, and the budget and plans for the new year will be put to a vote.

Legislators will also deliberate on a draft amendment of the rules of procedure of the SPC and vote on various by-elections and nominations.

In addition, they will put forward suggestions about policy matters to the government as well as legislative proposals.

The session will close on Sunday, after which the mayor will hold a press conference.